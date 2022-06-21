Pittsburgh Steelers sign Larry Ogunjobi

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a familiar face to help their defensive line, signing former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract Tuesday.

The team announced the signing, but did not reveal terms of the deal.

It marks the second free-agent agreement this offseason for Ogunjobi, who appeared set to join the Chicago Bears in March on a reported three-year $40.5 million contract before he failed the Bears’ physical. Ogunjobi is coming off a foot injury suffered in the Bengals’ AFC wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Ogunjobi, who turned 28 earlier this month, set career highs in sacks (7.0), tackles for loss (12) and quarterback hits (16) last season for Cincinnati. He played and started 16 of 17 games, posting 49 tackles.

Pittsburgh will mark Ogunjobi’s third AFC North team in his NFL career. Originally a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, he played four seasons there before spending 2021 with the Bengals.

Ogunjobi has recorded 229 tackles, 21.5 sacks and 41 tackles for loss in 76 career games (63 starts).

The Steelers’ addition comes nearly three weeks after longtime defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: