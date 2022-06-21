Warriors Gaming Squad acquires elite score Nidal Nasser

Warriors Gaming Squad (WGS), the NBA 2K League affiliate team of the 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors, acquired Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser from Kings Guard Gaming Tuesday and sent Antoine “ANTOINE” Featherstone to Cavs Legion GC as part of a three-team trade.

The Cavs also dealt Matthew “Bash” Robles, Timothy “BigRiM” Hayworth and a 2023 first-round pick to the Kings, who will ship the Cavs a third-round pick.

Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey also moved from the Kings to the Cavs as part of the multi-piece deal.

Nasser is averaging 21.4 points and 10 assists per game in 5v5 play this season and is the NBA 2K League’s all-time career leader in points (4,569), assists (1,684) and games played by a point guard (168).

Featherstone has averaged 12.6 points and 3.7 assists per game in 5v5 play this season. He was drafted 13th overall by Warriors Gaming Squad in the 2021 NBA 2K League Draft.

–Field Level Media

