MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Fort Dodge man convicted of selling methamphetamine in Mason City. 28-year-old Jacob Mills was arrested in the early morning hours of March 12th in the area of 8th and South President where law enforcement says he was found with about nine grams of meth. Mills was originally charged with the Class B-level controlled substance violation of conspiring with the intent to manufacture and deliver false meth over five grams and under five kilograms, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO