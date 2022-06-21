ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Sign TE Brandon Dillon

By Jonathan Comeaux
nfltraderumors.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed TE Brandon Dillon to a contract on Tuesday. Dillon, 25, signed with the Vikings as an...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 1

 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed Free Agent On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns added another linebacker to their depth chart just a month before training camp. On Tuesday, the Browns officially announced the signing of Dakota Allen. Allen, 26, is a former seventh round pick out of Texas Tech. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. The...
CLEVELAND, OH

