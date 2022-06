One of the biggest issues for the Illinois football team as of late is stopping opposing teams from passing the ball. The Illini used to be a decent team at pass defense. In 2015 and 2016, we were a top 20 program in pass defense, finishing No. 19 and No. 12 in the country, respectively. But that great pass coverage stopped over the past five seasons.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO