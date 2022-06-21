Henderson police issue 300+ speeding tickets during distracted driving campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police officers issued over 300 speeding tickets during its latest campaign that targeted distracted drivers.

Officers made a total of 582 traffic stops from June 3 through June 20.

325 tickets were issued for speeding, 92 tickets were issued to distracted drivers (such as cell phone use), and 110 other traffic-related citations.

The effort is part of the Joining Forces Program, where Henderson Police received $237,300 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety.

The grant provides funding for enhanced enforcement and education to reduce deaths

and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year focus on

pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

