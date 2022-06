LANSING, Mich. — Mosquitoes collected in Bay County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus, they are the first infected mosquito pools detected for 2022. Fever, headache, and fatigue are common symptoms with Jamestown Canyon virus disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. In severe cases, it can also cause inflammation of the brain, the CDC reports.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO