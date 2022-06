Bryan ISD is looking for another principal. That follows a promotion at Monday night’s school board meeting. As part of a restructuring of central office administrators, board members approved the superintendent’s creation of a third director of school leadership. Filling that position is Linda Montoya, who was principal at Jones elementary the last 11 years. BISD has created an online survey for parents, staff and community members to identify the traits they would most like to see in Jones’ next principal. Click HERE to be directed to the survey.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO