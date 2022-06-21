ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

TikTok alligator: Man demands his pet alligator 'Karen' back from an alligator exhibit home

fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan man demands his pet alligator 'Karen' back after officials...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridanewswire.com

‘Flip My Florida Yard’ TV Show is Casting 10 Lucky Florida Homeowners for Eco-Friendly Yard Makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — The television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” – with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs – aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Held Hostage
WMAZ

Person in Florida airlifted to hospital after being 'crushed' by hundreds of pounds of glass

EAST LAKE, Fla. — A person was seriously injured by a pallet of commercial glass Thursday afternoon in Pinellas County, East Lake Fire Rescue said. Around 2:33 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 in East Lake where firefighters said a person was "crushed" by hundreds of pounds of glass. First responders extricated the individual and airlifted the person to a hospital.
EAST LAKE, FL
cltampa.com

Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts will open three new locations in Tampa Bay

The doughnut competition in the Tampa Bay area is getting little steeper ( and sweeter.) According to a press release from Shipley Do-Nuts, the Texas-based dessert franchise plans to open three Tampa Bay storefronts over the next few years. A whopping 350 locations throughout Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado and...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Travel + Leisure

14 Romantic Getaways in Florida — From a Private Island to Historic Hotels

If it's high time for a relaxing retreat with your one and only, few domestic destinations can beat the romance of beautiful Florida. Whether you want to hide away on a private island, head to a resort with lots of activities and opportunities to reconnect, or unplug entirely over a candlelit dinner for two, these romantic getaways in Florida have just the spark you're looking for.
FLORIDA STATE
Abby Joseph

3 Legendary Historical Events That Happened in Florida

Florida is often considered to be a tourist destination, and for good reason. Known for its warm weather and abundance of beaches, the state is a popular vacation destination for people from all over the world. However, Florida has also been home to a number of famous events, including the following:
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Jeff Took Intimidation To A Whole New Level

Jeff took intimidation to a whole new level on his date with Shannon. Shannon called us up for the Second Date Update and told us that she met Jeff online and they went to Cappy’s on their first date. She told us that they laughed and had great conversations throughout the date.
TAMPA, FL
foxbangor.com

Maine skincare company finds solution to Brown-tail moth rashes

STATEWIDE – There’s a new skincare product manufactured in Maine that reveals a correlation between lobster proteins and the reparation of skin barriers. The company Marin Skincare was first launched in 2020 with a new product that soothes the reactions from eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Now the product...
MAINE STATE
fox35orlando.com

Publix not offering COVID vaccines to children under 5

LAKELAND, Fla. - While children age six months to 5 years old are now approved to receive COVID-19 vaccines, parents will not be able to get their kids vaccinated at one major pharmacy. Publix says its pharmacies will not administer vaccines to children under the age of 5 at this...
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Should you get a second COVID booster shot? Doctor weighs in

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The COVID-19 positivity rate in Florida continues to climb. It’s up to 17.2%. Two months ago it was only 4.9%. The rise has some wondering if they should get a second booster shot to better protect themselves. One doctor says that decision comes down to what you and your doctor feel is best.
LAKE MARY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy