ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Extreme Heat: Entergy postpones upgrade work and customers are relieved

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLCPb_0gHrKYGN00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The extreme heat is also affecting Entergy’s plans to do upgrade work around the city. They canceled planned outages this week. Entergy says it is dangerous for work crews and residents to be without air conditioning right now.

With hurricane season being here, Entergy planned on doing inspections and maintenance and reliability work throughout areas of Uptown and Mid-City.

Blair Price lives Uptown. She was absolutely dreading being without any air conditioning in this heat.

“I mean it is hotter than ever right now. We are not used to this,” Price said.

Blair’s one of about 1,100 customers that was going to be without cool air while Entergy did upgrade work in her neighborhood this week.

“So many people are working from home. I’m working from home. I wouldn’t have been able to take it,” she said.

Because of the extreme heat—Entergy decided to give their customers relief and also keep their work crews safe from the dangerously high temperatures.

“We thought it was best to cancel and reschedule for a different time frame,” John Hawkins Jr., Vice-President of Reliability for Entergy Louisiana said.

Although the work was postponed, Entergy still needs to get it done.

“This is important and critical work. We are doing some things to adjust and make sure it is less impactful to customers. We will be starting the work early in the day, we’re planning to have our work done by noon before we hit those peak high temperatures,” Hawkins said.

As for Entergy customers like Blair—she’s feeling relieved.

“Very, very happy. I’ve got air, but I wish I had an inflatable pool with some ice,” she said.

Entergy expects to resume the upgrade work sometime next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Entergy Cancels Scheduled Outages Because Of Heat Wave

Entergy is canceling a series of outages planned for New Orleans this week because of the extreme heat. Customers in Uptown and Mid-City were angered to hear power would be cut off for six hours on Monday, when temperatures reached the upper 90s. Entergy had notified them that their power...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy cancels planned outages in Uptown, Mid-City because of heat

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has canceled planned outages scheduled for this week due to the extreme heat. According to Entergy, there were outages planned this week for people in Uptown and Mid-City. The outages would have affected 865 customers, but the utility has canceled those outages so...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Hurricane forecasters tracking disturbance in Atlantic with potential for development

NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday were tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic that has the potential for gradual development. As of 10 a.m., the tropical wave was over the eastern Atlantic and was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It's moving west at 15 mph, and forecasters said weather conditions could become conducive to gradual development of the system by early next week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Extreme heat prompts Entergy to cancel planned outages in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy cancels its pre-planned outages in New Orleans because of extreme heat and the dangers it brings to work crews and residents. Many residents in New Orleans were frustrated to learn their power would be out for six hours on Monday, June 20th, while daytime temperatures soar into the upper 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Here's why should shouldn't trust your car thermometer on hot days in the South

Goodness gracious, it's hot in south Louisiana, but is it really 110 degrees like your car thermometer says?. No, you shouldn't trust that reading, especially on hot, sunny days, meteorologists say. Car thermometers are "notoriously way too high with their measurements," said Christopher Bannan, a meteorologist at the National Weather...
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Air Conditioning
Picayune Item

Highway 11 widening project nearly complete

Work to widen Highway 11 in Picayune between Lakeshore Drive and Cayten Street is nearly complete. Mississippi Department of Transportation Engineer Dexter Childs said phase one of the Highway 11 widening project is about 90 percent complete, and still anticipates it to be 100 percent complete by mid July. Now,...
PICAYUNE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
brproud.com

ROAD CLOSED: Trust the road closure signs, if not, it’ll cost you $1

LORANGER, La. (BRPROUD) — A Loranger man says a road closure has caused an increase of vehicles turning around in his driveway — but at a fair cost!. Highway 40 in Loranger is currently closed due to a culvert replacement. However, there are multiple signs announcing the road closure, but some drivers refuse to pay attention.
LORANGER, LA
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans’ $14.5 billion flood protection system work? Here’s what you need to know

After Hurricane Katrina and the 54 breaches that inundated the New Orleans area, the federal government set out to remake southeast Louisiana’s flood protection. Work was finally completed on the $12 billion network of levees, gates and floodwalls this year, and the Army Corps of Engineers handed over the entire system to the state, with local levee authorities now overseeing their upkeep. Work on related drainage projects amounting to $2.5 billion is ongoing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project Underway

Lafourche Parish Government has taken the lead on the “Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project.”. The project is currently under construction. The site is located on Hwy 1 in Raceland, just below the Hwy 90 overpass. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council recognized the need to prioritize this project after sitting dormant for several years.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy