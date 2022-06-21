Deanna Boyne, 79

Dorothy Johnston, age 92 of Applegate, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Services for Dorothy Johnston will be held on Thursday, June 23, at 7:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, starting at 2:00 p.m. and running until service at 7:00 p.m.
Frederick Bartley, age 77 of Lexington, passed away on October 19, 2021. Services for Frederick Bartley will be held on Friday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Lexington’s Pomeroy Funeral Home, with visitation preceding service and starting at 10:00 a.m.
It only took a Lapeer County jury 2 hours to find Michael Burns of Davison, formerly of North Branch, guilty on four charges in connection to the car and motorcycle collision that killed a Marlette couple in August 2019. Burns, 45, is now convicted of two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, two less counts of the offense than the previous charge in the case, and two counts of reckless driving causing death.
Two dogs have been rescued from deplorable conditions and negligence following an investigation by Sergeant James Hunt at a Port Hope residence last Friday, June 17. Sergeant Hunt was in the area for an unrelated complaint when he heard several dogs inside the Main Street residence. Upon asking neighbors and learning that the last time the dogs may have been cared for was three days before, he returned to the residence and found the door unlocked.
