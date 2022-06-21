Deanna Boyne, 79

Two dogs have been rescued from deplorable conditions and negligence following an investigation by Sergeant James Hunt at a Port Hope residence last Friday, June 17. Sergeant Hunt was in the area for an unrelated complaint when he heard several dogs inside the Main Street residence. Upon asking neighbors and learning that the last time the dogs may have been cared for was three days before, he returned to the residence and found the door unlocked.

PORT HOPE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO