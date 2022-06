The latest opening of the Wyndham Hotel and Margaritaville is the first of it’s kind in Atlanta! A 22 story time share located in the heart of downtown across from Centennial Park provides guests with jaw dropping views of the CNN Center and The Mercedes Benz Stadium. Just walking distance from Georgia Tech and MARTA guests have the option to walk to many of the different landmarks in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO