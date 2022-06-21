Cut fiber cable caused Verizon wireless outage in parts of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Verizon wireless customers in parts of Wisconsin saw network outages for much of Tuesday due to a cut fiber cable, the company confirmed.

In a brief statement to News 3 Now Tuesday evening, Verizon said it was “aware of a third-party fiber cut impacting wireless service for some customers in parts of Wisconsin.”

“Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to solve the issue,” the company said.

Just before 11:30 p.m. a spokesperson for Verizon said that service had been restored.

Verizon did not provide details about where or when the cable was cut, but user reports from DownDetector.com indicated cell service issues in various parts of the state, including Madison.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.