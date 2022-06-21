ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Father arrested in Placerville boy's 2020 death now being investigated for child porn

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLACERVILLE, Calif. — A Placerville man arrested in connection with the death of his son in 2020 is now under investigation for child porn, according to a complaint filed. Roman Lopez, 11, was found dead in a storage bin in the basement of his family's home in January 2020, but his...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, Sentenced For Stalking 16-Year-Old Girl On Run In Placer County

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man convicted of stalking a 16-year-old girl while she was out on a run in Placer County has been sentenced to prison. The incident happened back on Sept. 8, 2021. Prosecutors with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office says the girl was out on a run when Gregory Hyde started following her. Hyde reportedly threatened her as well, prompting the girl to start recording part of the incident. The girl soon climbed a fence, crawled through some blackberries, and hid in a backyard to get away from Hyde. “She trusted her instinct and turned on her camera, capturing much of the crime. This was very useful evidence. She handled this perfectly,” said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Eggert in a statement. The girl testified at the preliminary examination. Hyde, now 30, later pleaded to felony stalking, as well as being a felon in possession of ammunition. On Thursday, a judge sentenced Hyde to five years and four months in prison.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen, 17, Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Alexander Jack Taylor In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One person is in custody in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Alexander Jack Taylor in Rancho Cordova that happened earlier this week, police said Thursday. Damien Martice Hartley, 17, was booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Center on a count of murder, The Rancho Cordova Police Department said. The department said Hartley was arrested by homicide detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday along Laurelhurst Drive, which is located along the east side of Highway 50 between the Mather Field and Zinfandel exits. Taylor was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead later on at an area hospital. Rancho Cordova police said there are no outstanding suspects.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement recover 5 pounds of crystal meth during bust

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash. The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

El Dorado County man arrested for alleged battery and stalking

Originally published as an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Yesterday, EDSO deputies located and arrested 34 year old Jesse Okamoto of El Dorado Hills and booked him into jail for battery and stalking charges. EDSO has received multiple complaints of a male harassing and assaulting female pedestrians...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Investigation Underway At Sacramento County Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An apartment complex in Sacramento County has been taped off as authorities investigate a shooting Thursday morning. Shooting investigation 4500 Block of Ashcroft Ave. @sacsheriff on scene and apartment complex blocked off. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/vwTqUYEAjo — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 23, 2022 The scene is along the 4500 block of Ashcroft Avenue. Deputies have confirmed that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Investigators believe the alleged shooter is known to the victim and took off in a car. No description of the suspect has been released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect arrested for attempted carjacking in Elk Grove

The incident below occurred Thursday evening, June 16, around 9:30 pm near the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and Harbour Point. The suspect walked up to the victim who was inside his vehicle. The suspect asked the victim for an item and then proceeded to stab the victim in the lower arm. The suspect then tried to push the victim out of his vehicle, however, the suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect ran away and was later located by officers during an extensive search. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had arrived before the incident in a reported stolen vehicle. The suspect, 23-year-old Timothy Davidson, was arrested and then transported to the main jail.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left 1 Dead On Branch Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Sacramento police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Branch Street just after 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and, by Monday, were able to identify 28-year-old Deon Conley as the suspect. Conley was arrested late Monday afternoon after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Sacramento County. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting has still not been detailed by investigators.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Metro Fire: One shot after argument on Ashcroft Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person was shot in Sacramento around 7 a.m. this morning. The sheriff’s office said the shooting started as a verbal argument between two men at an apartment on Ashcroft Avenue. The victim, who lives at the apartment complex, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Placer County homicide of Sacramento man

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in connection with a March 20 homicide on Palladay Road. Sopheap Om, 44, of Stockton was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of Fred Cornacchioli, 53, of Sacramento on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane in Elverta, according to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Family of 14-year-old hit-and-run victim seeks justice

Lincoln mother Candace Jones wants justice from the hit-and-run driver who allegedly drove over her 14-year-old son, Colton, who was on a bike April 8 at Pacific Street and Rocklin Road in Rocklin. The man who hit her son is Sacramento resident Keyvan Madani. Rocklin Police arrested Madani in May...
ROCKLIN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Traffic Crash on Sunrise Boulevard [Rancho Cordova, CA]

Car Accident on Gold Country Boulevard Killed One Woman, Man Injured. The accident happened on Sunrise and Gold Country Boulevard just before 2:00 p.m., following reports of a car colliding with a tree. Upon arrival, paramedics located the driver and one passenger suffering from various injuries. Eventually, medical responders transported...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Respond To Car Crashing Into A Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to a car crashing into a home early Thursday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed into a home on Delcliff Circle near South Land Park. No injuries have been reported and police are investigating the cause of the crash. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

47-year-old drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that the man was no longer behind them.
FOLSOM, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba City police make arrests in two separate drug cases (Photos)

The Yuba City Police Department has announced multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics in two separate cases in late May. In the first, on May 10th, investigators arrested 25-year-old Gerardo Garcia Garcia and 26-year-old Juan Castro Garcia on Bridge Street, reportedly finding them to be in possession of nearly three pounds of methamphetamine.
YUBA CITY, CA

