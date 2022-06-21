ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVivt_0gHrJPM300

June 21 (UPI) -- Voters will take to the polls Tuesday evening to decide a trio of primary races in Alabama, Virginia and Georgia.

Former President Donald Trump's influence looms over Tuesday's races as he has endorsed both Alabama Senate candidates at various points.

Candidates in Virginia will also seek to unseat Jan. 6 House committee member Rep. Elaine Luria, as a pair of Democratic candidates are vying to replace Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who testified before the committee Thursday.

Alabama

Katie Britt, a former top aide to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Rep. Mo Brooks, will face off in a runoff to determine who will run against Democratic nominee Will Boyd to fill Shelby's seat in the U.S. Senate in November.

Trump initially backed Brooks, who was once a staunch loyalist, but withdrew his endorsement after he dropped in the polls, stating that Brooks sought to "move on" from the 2020 election that the former president still falsely claims he won.

He then shifted his endorsement to Britt, who has embraced his claims of election fraud.

Virginia

Luria, who has represented Virginia's 2nd district since 2019, faces challenges brought on by redistricting as her home in Norfolk was jettisoned from the district and a significant amount of rural terrain was added.

Under the new, more GOP-friendly landscape, Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans will face off against Jarome Bell, who has also carried Trump's claims of election fraud.

Luria, Kiggans and Bell are all Navy veterans seeking to claim victory in the district which now contains only one in five voters who are on active duty in the military or veterans.

Other candidates vying to win the primary include Tommy Altman and Andy Baan.

Kiggans has led the field in fundraising and took a jab at Luria's role on the Jan. 6 committee while greeting voters at a polling site Tuesday.

"There was not a single person I talked to or a single door I knocked on where someone wanted to talk about the Jan. 6 commission," Kiggans said. "They want to talk about gas prices and grocery prices and the economy, the economy, the economy. They want to know what we're going to do to lower gas prices, which really affects the price of everything."

Tuesday also features a race for the right to challenge Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia's 7th Congressional district.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, Army Special Forces veteran Derrick Anderson and Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega are among the top Republicans in the field.

Georgia

Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen and former state Rep. Dee Dawkins Haigler are also facing off in a runoff to determine who will win the Democratic nominee to challenge Raffensperger in November.

Raffensperger on Thursday testified before the House Jan. 6 committee that his office investigated "every single allegation" made by Trump about the election and found no evidence of widespread fraud.

In the state's new 2nd district, Jeremy Hunt, is one of two Black Republicans seeking to win a seat in Congress.

Hunt, a West Point graduate and former Army captain is facing off against Chris West, a White Air National Guard officer who has sought to tie himself to Trump.

Meanwhile, Vernon Jones, a former State representative and longtime Democrat who jumped over to the GOP after endorsing Trump in 2020 is facing off against Mike Collins, who has received the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp in the 10th district.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantatribune.com

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results. With the 2022 midterm election cycle primaries concluding after Tuesday’s runoff elections, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating its historic ticket and the party’s growing momentum. The primary election season brought record numbers of Democrats to the polls, marking a 35 percent increase in Democratic voter turnout from the 2018 midterm primary elections.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Here’s who won the statewide runoffs in Tuesday’s election

Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%. Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Georgia Elections
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Elections
State
Alabama State
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Georgia Government
WSFA

Alabama’s primary runoff elections see just 13% voter turnout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New information from Alabama’s secretary of state shows a little less than 13% of the state’s registered voters showed up for Tuesday’s primary runoff election, which helped decide some of the candidates who will be on November’s ballot. Secretary of State John...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRDW-TV

2022 Georgia primary runoff election results

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Democratic challengers for four of the state’s top constitutional offices was decided in addition to the Augusta mayoral race and two Augusta Commission seats. Results across the state. Democratic lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey will be the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in November. Democratic secretary...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Jones
Person
Bryce Reeves
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Derrick Anderson
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Donald Trump
BET

Yolanda Flowers Becomes The First Black Woman To Win The Democratic Nomination For Governor In Alabama’s Primary Election

Yolanda Flowers has made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama’s primary election. According to AL.com, Flowers won with over 55% of the vote, beating State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier, another Black woman candidate. The Democrat who has worked in academia for 20 years and has never held political office. Her platform called for a “reconstruction” of the state, which included increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, raising the age for gun purchases in Alabama from 18 years old to 21, and improving access to healthcare in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Hank Sanders loses bid to reclaim long-held seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders, D-Selma, has failed in his bid to reclaim the seat he once held for decades in the Alabama Statehouse. Sanders was a staple of Alabama state politics for years, holding the District 23 Senate seat from 1983 until his retirement in 2018. The district covers a portion of the rural Black Belt, from Selma to Evergreen.
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Live Georgia Election Results

Hit refresh to see updated results. Charlie Bailey appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Lt. Gov. Bee Nguyen appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Secretary of State. Janice Laws Robinson appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Insurance Commissioner. William Boddie Jr. appears to have...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Senate#Election State#Election Fraud#House#Democratic#The U S Senate#Gop#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
theriver953.com

Republicans primary in Virginia today 6/21

The Republican primary election is taking place today June 21 with polls open until 7 p.m.. A primary election is for registered voters to decide who they believe will be the best candidate for their political party in the general election. Virginia utilizes an open primary process in which registered...
VIRGINIA STATE
WEKU

Florida's former Democratic "rising star", Andrew Gillum, is indicted

MIAMI — Florida's former Democratic candidate for Governor Andrew Gillum, narrowly defeated four years ago by Republican Ron DeSantis, now faces indictment on campaign fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney in Florida's Northern District says a federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
wgac.com

Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
AUGUSTA, GA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
383K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy