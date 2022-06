Deanna Boyne, age 79 of Marlette, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Memorial services for Deanna Boyne will be held Sunday, June 26 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Marlette VFW Hall, 2942 Main Street.

MARLETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO