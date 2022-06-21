ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate advances bipartisan gun violence bill

By Sheri Walsh, Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aROI8_0gHrJKBe00

June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday moved forward bipartisan gun legislation that negotiators had agreed upon only hours earlier, which followed weeks of mediation ignited by a series of mass shootings that left scores of Americans dead.

The lawmakers voted 64-34 Tuesday in the provisional vote, with 14 Republicans joining the Democrats, to advance the 80-page bill shortly after it was unveiled by a group of 20 bipartisan Senators.

"This bipartisan compromise will not end gun violence, but it is an important step towards making our nation safer, and it represents the most significant gun safety reforms and violence reduction investments in decades," Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's top Democrat, tweeted following the vote.

"While this does not accomplish everything I wanted, we cannot let perfect be the enemy of good," he said. "Now, let's get it passed."

The bill, which represents the largest federal gun reform legislation in three decades, has garnered support from both sides of the aisle.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement of endorsement for the bill, calling it "a commonsense package of popular steps," while his Democratic counterpart, Chuck Schumer, vowed to have the Senate pass it by week's end.

"Tonight, the Senate took the first steps to move life-saving gun safety legislation in the Senate and we will move to final passage as soon as possible," the New York Democrat said late Tuesday.

The bill was unveiled earlier in the day by a group of lawmakers who last week had announced an agreement for its framework that includes gun restrictions, mental health funding and school security investments in an effort to curb mass shootings.

The group of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, led by Sens. John Corny, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said the package would "protect America's children, keep our schools safe and reduce the threat of violence across our country."

In its final form, the bill closes the so-called boyfriend loophole, which will prohibit convicted domestic abusers and those subject to domestic violence restraining orders from buying guns.

It also funds crisis intervention orders, including "Red Flag" laws, allowing authorities to remove firearms from individuals found to be a threat to themselves or others.

Funds are also included for children and family mental health services and for school safety measures as well as tightens gun purchasing laws by narrowing the definition of a federally licensed firearms dealer, while requiring a review period of mental health records for anyone under the age of 21.

Negotiators had hit a snag over the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortions and could potentially conflict with gun law funding for mental health.

The gun legislation outline did not include a provision supported by President Joe Biden to raise the minimum age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 years-old.

Lawmakers had been working for days to turn their negotiations into this specific bill that could get Republican's filibuster-proof support in time for a vote before the two-week July 4 recess.

The effort to fashion a gun reform bill came in the wake of last month's deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed and one at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket that left 10 people dead.

In both shootings, the gunman was an 18-year-old armed with assault weapons.

The National Rifle Association issued a statement Tuesday criticizing the bill for putting "unnecessary burdens" on the Second Amendment and warned it could be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases.

"This bill leaves too much discretion in the hands of government officials," it said.

However, gun rights activists were quick to voice support for the measure with NAACP President Derrick Johnson saying his organization was "encouraged" by the bipartisan effort.

"When school children, churchgoers and grocery store shoppers are being gunned-down, the perfect cannot be the enemy of the good," Johnson said in a statement. "The bill is a step in the right direction, and any step in the right direction is a step we must take."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Chuck Schumer
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Senate Democrats#Bipartisan Senators#Guns#Politics Federal#The U S Senate#Americans#Republicans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
NAACP
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
383K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy