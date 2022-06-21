Dorothy Johnston, 92

Deanna Boyne, age 79 of Marlette, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Memorial services for Deanna Boyne will be held Sunday, June 26 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Marlette VFW Hall, 2942 Main Street.
Frederick Bartley, age 77 of Lexington, passed away on October 19, 2021. Services for Frederick Bartley will be held on Friday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Lexington’s Pomeroy Funeral Home, with visitation preceding service and starting at 10:00 a.m.
Hillary Pawlowski, age 74 of Port Hope, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 8, at his home. He is survived by his wife Delphine, his six children and their partners, and 11 grandchildren. Services for Hillary Pawlowski will be held Friday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic...
Two dogs have been rescued from deplorable conditions and negligence following an investigation by Sergeant James Hunt at a Port Hope residence last Friday, June 17. Sergeant Hunt was in the area for an unrelated complaint when he heard several dogs inside the Main Street residence. Upon asking neighbors and learning that the last time the dogs may have been cared for was three days before, he returned to the residence and found the door unlocked.
