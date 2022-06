We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness each Wednesday. Donnie Constransitch is a diver who uses his time, equipment and skills to help find things that end up lost in the water. Most recently newlyweds Molly and John Poley were here at the beach enjoying their honeymoon when John dropped his wedding band into the water at Broadway at the Beach. The ring was an heirloom. After 2 searches, the couple gave up hope of recovering it. Donnie didn’t though. He went back for another go….. and found it. Third time’s a charm. The conditions were more difficult because of more than usual metal debris in the water. You can see more of Donnie’s adventures on his Facebook, Water Dingo Diving.

