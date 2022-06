Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but gush at Klay Thompson’s Michael Jordan declaration for him after they won the 2022 NBA Championship. To recall after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Thompson said that he’ll never play for another coach again. The sharpshooter even went as far as to saying he’s going “full Michael Jordan,” referencing the Chicago Bulls legend’s declaration that he’d just retire if the franchise don’t bring back Phil Jackson after the 1997-98 season–which he did.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO