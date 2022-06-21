ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rio Ferdinand calls for new ‘inspiring’ online platform to combat child bullying

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2PRZ_0gHrGZia00

Rio Ferdinand has called for a new social media platform to be set up as he criticised tech giants for failing to get a grip on bullying and “toxic behaviours”.

The former England footballer, who suffered racial abuse as a child, said he wanted to stop his daughters going through the same experience.

He also backed the Government’s Online Safety Bill, which will allow Ofcom to fine companies up to 10% of their turnover if they fail to protect children online.

A lot of the kids now - I’ve got kids myself - they go online and they’re trying to live up to an expectation that isn’t really achievable. Perfect lives, perfect pictures, perfect stories: that isn’t achievable and we need to change that

Ferdinand said: “Passing the online Bill will be a good start, making the social media platforms accountable for a lot of the online hate.

“Social media companies haven’t reacted in the positive way we anticipated they would, given some of the big news stories that have happened around social media and toxic behaviours.

“Hopefully the online Bill will help that – I don’t think it will eradicate everything completely, but we need to take good steps.”

Ferdinand made the comments at the launch of an anti-bullying campaign, Don’t Face It Alone, at No 10 Downing Street.

The programme, set up by The Diana Award, hopes to “stamp out” bullying after its research showed parents did not know how to counter online abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4fQJ_0gHrGZia00
Ferdinand said the myth of ‘perfect lives, perfect pictures, perfect stories’ seen online isn’t achievable (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

According to a poll of 1,400 people, almost six in 10 parents feel powerless to protect their children online.

A similar proportion of children said they would not tell their parents if they were bullied over the internet, while under half thought their parents could help.

Don’t Face It Alone has been backed by Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, but Ferdinand speculated that a new social media competitor could tackle online issues.

“Maybe I think another platform might be the answer that comes out of the woods,” he said.

“I think inspiring content and inspiring social media things is the way forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORcic_0gHrGZia00
Rio Ferdinand poses for photographs with children at 10 Downing Street to celebrate the launch of the Diana Award’s annual anti-bullying campaign Don’t Face It Alone (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

“A lot of the kids now – I’ve got kids myself – they go online and they’re trying to live up to an expectation that isn’t really achievable.

“Perfect lives, perfect pictures, perfect stories: that isn’t achievable and we need to change that.”

Boris Johnson thanked Ferdinand and the Diana Award for launching the campaign, which has been backed by the Government.

The Prime Minister said: “Bullying in any form is completely unacceptable and it can have a devastating, lifelong impact on young people.

“The more we do to encourage everyone to speak up against it, the easier it will be to stamp bullying out once and for all.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
MILITARY
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
BBC

Walsall mayor suspended over racist WhatsApp post

A newly elected mayor has been suspended by her party for six months over a racist post that appeared on her WhatsApp account. The Conservative Party imposed the sanction on Walsall councillor Rose Martin, but it does not prevent her from continuing as civic leader. The offending picture showed five...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Relief, crushing grief: Woman denied Malta abortion treated in Spain

A pregnant American woman who suffered heavy bleeding while on holiday on Malta but was denied an abortion has flown to Spain where she is "out of harm's way", her partner said Friday. She had suffered heavy bleeding in her 16th week of pregnancy and later her waters broke, with an ultrasound showing a partially detached placenta, he said.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newschain

Resident of blazing flats says fire started in his flat by charging e-bike

A resident of a high-rise block of flats has said a blaze that forced dozens of people to evacuate began after an e-bike being charged in his home caught fire. Liiban Shakat described thinking he was “going to die” after his friend, whom he named as Abid Naser Mohamed, woke him up and led him to the guest bedroom, which was engulfed in flames.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Online Safety#Uk#Ofcom#Social
newschain

UK announces £2.7m funding for LGBT rights campaigners across the Commonwealth

Boris Johnson has announced £2.7 million in fresh funding to help LGBT rights activists fight discrimination and violence across Commonwealth countries. The Prime Minister said the values held dear by the nations “should apply to everyone in society” as he unveiled the support package during a meeting of leaders of the Commonwealth in Rwanda.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jessie Wallace: EastEnders bosses issue warning to actor for ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

Eastenders bosses have issued a statement following the arrest of actor Jessie Wallace on Sunday (19 June). The actor, who plays Kat Slater in the long-running soap, was taken into custody over the weekend for “public disorder”.On Tuesday (21 June), a spokesperson for the BBC One soap issued a statement to The Mirror, sharing that the soap star has shown “deep regret” over the matter. The statement reads: “Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.” According to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Boris Johnson and Charles all smiles in Rwanda as they enjoy ‘tea and catch up’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales were all smiles as they sat down for their much-anticipated “cup of tea and a catch up” at the Commonwealth summit. The body language of Charles and the politician was positive after Mr Johnson on Thursday appeared to take a veiled verbal swipe at Charles and critics of his plans to remove migrants to Rwanda.
WORLD
newschain

Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 found guilty of wounding prison officer

A killer who shot dead a policeman in 2003 has been found guilty of wounding a female prison officer using a “deadly” home-made weapon. Former US Marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used the pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision was the culmination of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

Serena Williams makes winning return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur

Serena Williams made a triumphant return to tennis with a 2-6 6-3 13-11 doubles win with Ons Jabeur over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round at Eastbourne. The 23-time grand slam singles champion had not played since she sustained an injury to her right leg at...
TENNIS
newschain

Six-year-old superfan stunned by surprise meeting with favourite Scotland player

A schoolgirl was surprised by her favourite Scotland player at the national team’s training ground after writing about her at school. Six-year-old superfan Caris was invited to tour the training grounds after writing about Arsenal ladies defender Jen Beattie in honour of International Women’s Day. Beattie, who recovered...
SOCCER
newschain

Tube workers reaffirm backing for further industrial action

London Underground workers have reaffirmed their backing for industrial action in a dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have taken strike action in recent weeks, including a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday. By law, the RMT had to reballot its members,...
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

French paratroopers conduct military drill in Estonia in message to Russia

French armed forces have conducted a surprise military exercise in Estonia, deploying more than 100 paratroopers in the Baltic country that neighbours Russia, the French defence ministry said. The airborne operation conducted on Tuesday night and dubbed Thunder Lynx “enabled, at very short notice, the dropping of about 100 paratroopers”...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy