Bridgeton, NJ

Have You Seen Them? Cops Looking for Two Missing South Jersey Teens

By Chris Coleman
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials in two South Jersey municipalities are asking for your help locating two missing teenagers. According to the Bridgeton Police Department, 17-year-old Charrell Kelly was last seen leaving her...

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

