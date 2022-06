BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire and Police departments are investigating a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off of North Five Mile Road. Witnesses told KTVB the fire, which was reported at about 3 a.m., left minimal damage to one home on Constantine Avenue, but spread to a house next door. They said the house was empty and was up for sale.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO