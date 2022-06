Fans of the TLC show Little People, Big World have been following the show's family of little people, the Roloffs, since 2006. Matt, along with his now ex-wife Amy, star in the series along with their three children and five grandkids. Over the years, there has been all kinds of drama, but Matt in particular has had some trouble with the law. Not only has he been charged with more than one DUI, but it also looks like there's some tension in the family that will unfold on the show.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO