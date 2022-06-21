ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Children in care ‘moving between placements a thousand times every week’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itQGd_0gHrFlOd00

Children in care are moving between placements a thousand times every week in England, according to fresh analysis of Government figures.

Children’s care placements have changed more than 220,000 times between 2018 and 2021, according to charities’ analysis of figures on looked-after children published by the Department for Education (DfE).

This is the equivalent of 1,059 changes every week, the coalition of seven children’s charities said.

For far too long the voices and experiences of children in care have been missing from the decisions that most impact them but today they will ring around the heart of Westminster

In 64% of the changes in 2021, the reason for the young person being moved on was concern about abuse or neglect, they said.

It comes as more than a hundred young people with experience of being in care were gathering in Parliament on Wednesday, urging MPs to act to fix the social care system.

Some will wear lost luggage labels – to highlight how they are being moved from place to place.

They will gather to mark the It’s Our Care Day of Action and ensure political leaders hear their voices.

They will share experiences with MPs to mark the It’s Our Care Day of Action, while others will participate in private meetings with Government ministers and senior opposition politicians.

Today’s Our Care Day of Action is a vital opportunity to put young people’s voices at the heart of care reform, and hear firsthand what needs to change to ensure care works for all the children and young people who need it

It takes place a month after a landmark review by Josh MacAlister, which called for a “radical reset” to improve the lives of children in care and their families.

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, part of the coalition, said: “For far too long the voices and experiences of children in care have been missing from the decisions that most impact them but today they will ring around the heart of Westminster.

“The Care Review was bold because it listened to these voices, and it is now over to Government to show the leadership needed to transform the system to put children first.”

Brigid Robinson, managing director of Coram Voice, another coalition member, said: “Far too often we hear from children and young people being moved from place to place, denied a say about where they want to live, and left unable to trust the adults responsible for their care.

“Today’s Our Care Day of Action is a vital opportunity to put young people’s voices at the heart of care reform, and hear firsthand what needs to change to ensure care works for all the children and young people who need it.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Keeping vulnerable children safe is at the heart of government policy. That’s why we commissioned the Independent Care Review, which has recommended widescale reform to the system.

“Since the publication of this review, we have committed to a major reset of the system that will be overseen by a new National Implementation Board of sector experts and people with experience of the care system.

“This comes ahead further plans that we will announce later this year, to bring about a fundamental shift in how children’s social care is set out.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Parliament
BBC

'Holiday hunger' payments to go ahead this summer without executive

"Holiday hunger" payments to families will go ahead this summer despite the lack of an executive at Stormont. The payments to families of 98,000 children will be given out over the summer holidays, the Department of Education (DE) has confirmed. There had been doubt whether payments could be made without...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Care staff ‘calling in sick because they cannot afford fuel to get to work’

Care workers are calling in sick because they cannot afford fuel to drive their cars to look after people in their homes, a union leader has said.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, attacked the government for “not having a plan” to tackle the cost of living crisis.The union is campaigning for decent pay rises for millions of public sector workers, including those in the NHS and local government, who she complained had been subjected to wage restraint for years.Many had worked through the pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk, but still faced below-inflation pay rises, she said.It came...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP as he urges schools to 'push back' against trans campaigners

A Tory MP says schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase' as he urges schools to 'push back' against campaigners. Nick Fletcher, who made headlines when he claimed young men are being turned towards a life of crime because Dr Who is a woman, has sent letters to every school in his constituency.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Patients must not be ‘left in a void’ waiting for care, expert says

Patients must not be “left in a void” waiting for care owing to a shortage of GPs, a leading expert has suggested.Sir Robert Francis QC, who is chairman of Healthwatch England, told MPs on the Commons Health and Social Care Committee that the main concern patients coming to them have about GPs is over access to care.He suggested that people were willing to see other primary care staff instead of a GP if that was appropriate, but they wanted reassurance that staff knew about their health issues and that somebody would co-ordinate their care.Sir Robert said “over 50%” of concerns...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

'We're too sick to work': Number of people on sick leave hits 2.54million - up almost a fifth from before the pandemic

The number of people on long-term sick leave has leapt by nearly a fifth since before the pandemic. As employers struggle to hire staff, a staggering 2.54 million working-age people said they were too unwell to hold down a job this spring, according to the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Labour Force Survey – up 18 per cent from spring 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Thousands of NHS staff are given right to three days off for fertility treatment as proposed law to force employers to give women and their partners paid leave for IVF goes before Parliament

A proposed new law to force all employers to give women paid leave for IVF treatment will come before Parliament tomorrow. It states that undergoing fertility courses would be treated in the same as antenatal appointments during pregnancy. NHS England and NHS Improvement have recently given all their nearly 8,000...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Disabled households pushed into debt by rising cost of living, charity warns

Disabled households in the UK are being pushed into debt by spiralling living costs, research suggests.People who are disabled and the loved ones who care for them are at “breaking point”, and Government cost-of-living support will only offer temporary relief, according to the disability charity Sense.Censuswide carried out polling for the charity of 1,006 people with disabilities and 1,002 family members caring for a disabled person between June 1 and 8.More than half (54%) of those polled said they are in debt, with more than a third (38%) skipping meals to save money.Some 74% said they will be unable to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Family goes back in time to experience life as South Asian immigrants in Birmingham in the '50s and '60s for TV experiment where they have to share a bed between factory shifts, only bathe once a week and send most their wages back to India

A family have gone back in time to experience life as South Asian immigrants in Birmingham in the '50s and '60s for a TV experiment. BBC Two's Back In Time For Birmingham, which started last night and will continue tonight, features the Sharma family, from Solihull, who are fast forwarding through five decades of rapid change, exploring every facet of British Asian family life.
WORLD
newschain

Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy