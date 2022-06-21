ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses hopeful with new $70M development coming to Riverfront

By Samantha Boring
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Unscripted Wichita’ will soon grace the city’s skyline.

The 155-room hotel is more than just a place to stay. Developers said it will be a gathering place for Wichitans and visitors.

A retail and office space will also be added.

Since 2016 the city and partners have worked on making the Riverfront a place to bring people together, and they hope this new $70 million project will make that even more of a reality.

“There is an energy down in Delano. You know new stuff is happening. It is a fun, hip place to be,” said the Owner of Leslie Coffee Co., Sarah Leslie.

Dream Hotel Group will bring in the hotel complete with a skyway over McLean Blvd.

Real estate group to develop land near Riverfront Stadium, Arkansas River

“This was an old area where a lot of people didn’t really come to or spend a lot of time in before,” said the Owner of Sweet ‘n Saucy, Derek Sorrells.

Both Sweet ‘n Saucy and Leslie Coffee Co. have been in Delano for a few years.

They’ve both appreciated the business Riverfront Stadium has brought to their stores.

Organizers are taking a local community approach to building the hotel, making it a unique space to bring people together and advance the quality of life.

“All of those things are going to bring additional people down here to see what is going on, and it is really exciting for what is yet to come to this area,” Sorrells said.

But with the eccentric feel of Delano, Leslie hopes the new projects do not remove the old and current feel of the area.

“That is definitely important to us here that we feel like we are integrating into the neighborhood that is already existing and reflect back what we see here,” said Leslie.

“We have to keep that in mind that it is about not only functionality but about inspiration and throwback to the culture and the history in the area,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Developers hope to break ground this year and plan to have the project open sometime in 2024.

