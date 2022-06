The Philadelphia 76ers are hitching their title hopes to Joel Embiid and James Harden as they compete in the Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 season. While Embiid is under contract, the focus is on Harden. The Beard was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline in February. He is expected to pick up his $47.4 million player option for 2023 and sign a two-year extension in August once he reaches the six-month mark with the Sixers.

