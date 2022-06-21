ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Freedom riders' 1947 convictions posthumously vacated 75 years later

By Meron Moges-Gerbi, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

Charges against four men who were arrested in 1947 after launching the first of the "freedom rides" to fight Jim Crow Laws have been posthumously dismissed by a North Carolina judge 75 years after their convictions. During a special session Friday leading up to the weekend celebration of Juneteenth,...

www.albanyherald.com

