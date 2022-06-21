ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone

By Jamey Tucker
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s something most of us do every day, charging our smartphones in the car while we drive. The bad news is that it doesn’t work. The even worst news, it could harm your phone. Here’s why. You leave work and see that...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine series features Alexa for personalization

Make doing the laundry more exciting with the GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine series. With Alexa built in, these smart appliances allow you to dance to your favorite song, check the weather, and more. Simply ask Alexa to identify stains like deodorant, chocolate and more. You can even set a personalized clean cycle with specific care instructions or stain removal requests. Moreover, this smart washing machine series includes Enhanced Smarter Wash technology for a stronger, fresher clean every time. In fact, with this technology, you can select the desired power and care for your garments. Additionally, consider Smart Wash and Smart Rinse to minimize wash times and protect delicate fabrics. Finally, the Smart Dispense feature lets you scan your detergent type into the SmartHQ app, and the laundry unit will dispense the exact amount of detergent required per load.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb Cable#Tech#Android Auto#Usb#Apple Carplay
The Independent

How to spot hidden cameras in Airbnb rental properties

The rise of home rental services such as Airbnb has been swift in changing the way we holiday – but there’s a potential dark side too.Several stories about holidaymakers finding hidden cameras in rental properties have raised questions about the safety of staying in a stranger’s home in recent years.In February, Brittany Walsh from Texas posted a TikTok video of a ping-pong-ball sized camera she’d found plugged into the wall in her Austin rental apartment’s bathroom.In her video, she showed local police arriving to record the incident, which is a crime under Texas law.“Someone’s boutta catch a felony for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Best backpacks and shoulder bags for travel in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. One of the most versatile pieces of travel gear, a great backpack or over-the-shoulder travel bag can serve a variety...
TRAVEL
SheKnows

This $9 Tool Has Reportedly Helped Over 55,000 Amazon Customers Say ‘Goodbye To Funky Breath'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We were told to brush our teeth for two minutes and floss twice a day. Even if we do that perfectly, it still doesn’t help a lot to do with oral hygiene. You can floss every bit of chicken out of your teeth and still have bad breath. And you can have a white film-like substance on your tongue. How frustrating is that?! Just like your gums and teeth, your tongue needs a...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
ETOnline.com

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

While relaxing in an inflatable pool or enjoying a chilled beverage are both great ways to combat the sweltering summer heat, sometimes you just need a cool breeze. And if you don't have access to central air or your home AC unit isn't exactly reliable, window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need this summer.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get This Super-Bright Mini Flashlight for Just $5

Energizer is well-known for its batteries, but the company also makes other products. Consider this tactical keychain light, which comes with one AAA Energizer Max Alkaline battery included. The best part? You can have it for just $5 with a 50% coupon applied at checkout. The LED mini flashlight is already discounted 10% from a low price of $12.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Beat the heat with the ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 portable air conditioner

ZERO BREEZE is a global tech-driven outdoor living brand. With ZERO BREEZE Mark 2, it elevates your outdoor experience to keep you cool anywhere. ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is the latest portable air conditioner from the company. It’s essential for an ultimate experience during outdoor activities this summer. “Our...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Sleep, Lounge and Read Comfortably With $100 Off the Nectar Move Frame

Sleep is an important part of our lives. Without it we cannot function. And while many of us tend to invest in nice mattresses, sometimes we just don't have the right frame to take our sleep routine to the next level. If you have a Nectar mattress and you want to have flexibility with how you lounge and sleep, then you can pick up the Move adjustable bed frame for just $749 using our exclusive code CNETMOVE at checkout starting today through June 29.
LIFESTYLE
LiveScience

Oclean X Pro Elite toothbrush review

The Oclean X Pro Elite is a great all-round electric toothbrush, with technical features that make it easy to customize your brushing regime and monitor areas you may need to work on. The touchscreen is easy to use, with 32 levels of intensity and four brushing modes, as well as the option to change the duration of your brushing time. It is priced affordably for a smart toothbrush, performing just as well as more expensive options.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy