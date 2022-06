MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two of Macon’s Confederate Monuments are set to be relocated this week. According to a release from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Clark Memorial– a monument moving company– will begin the moving of the confederate monuments at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, where the statue of the confederate soldier in the triangle at Cotton Avenue and Second Street will be removed, wrapped up, and re-erected at Whittle Park in front of Rose Hill Cemetery over a 2-day process.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO