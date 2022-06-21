ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

Linn County voters could ban psilocybin facilities this November

By JOANNA MANN
Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinn County voters will have the chance this November to vote on whether they support a proposed ban on psilocybin production, manufacturing and service centers in the county under the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. The Linn County Board of Commissioners decided unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday, June 21...

lebanon-express.com

hh-today.com

Council votes to sell former Cumberland site

The former site of the historic Cumberland Church in Albany will go to Baldwin General Contracting, which owns the property next door. Yohn Baldwin appeared at a public hearing on the property sale and reiterated his plans for the triangular lot at Main Street and Santiam Road, just down Santiam from his company headquarters and next door to a warehouse he owns and plans to convert to commercial spaces.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany sees surge of overdose deaths

Albany had seven illicit drug overdose deaths through May this year, matching its total from the previous three years combined, said Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department. “Fentanyl is one of the primary drugs,” Liles added, during the Albany City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, June 22.
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Springfield will not move forward with proposed Main Street changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The City of Springfield will not move forward with the existing Draft Main Street Facility Plan that proposed raised medians and nine roundabouts to improve Main Street safety. The City Council adopted a resolution to develop an alternative plan for improving Main Street safety at its meeting...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Lebanon-Express

How mid-Willamette Valley is helping Ukraine

Fundraiser for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod (Ukraine) Refugee Fund. Earl Newman, an artist and screen printer who lives in Summit, has created and donated a screen-printed poster illustrating support for Ukraine. Two hundred numbered posters will be printed; several framed posters will be available. The prints will sell for $100 each to be donated to the refugee fund; framed prints will cost extra. Information: 541-231-6238 or alice.rampton@gmail.com.
CORVALLIS, OR
hh-today.com

Polco portable potty poll: Now the results

Not many people took part in an online Albany poll on portable toilets. But of those who did, a majority said yes, Albany should “allow portable toilets on private property for public use.”. The Polco polling company ran the portable potty poll — call it a popo poll if...
ALBANY, NY
polkio.com

Monmouth celebrates one year of no incidents

When the committee in charge of keeping the city staff safe accomplishes its mission, they celebrate with a party. On June 15, the city of Monmouth’s safety committee hosted a picnic at the Main St. Park in Monmouth, celebrating one year of zero safety incidents or violations of city employees. The event was put on by the city’s safety council president, Scott Allen, who hosted the event as a “thank you” for the safe work performed by Monmouth city employees.
MONMOUTH, OR
KGW

Fireworks banned in Portland, Vancouver this Fourth of July

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it's important to know which cities in the Portland metro area allow fireworks and which ones don't. For example, fireworks are banned in Portland and Vancouver, but certain ones are allowed in Salem and Beaverton. The city of Gresham has not decided whether to ban fireworks this year or not.
PORTLAND, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Conservationists challenge logging plan; Federal agency plan would intensively log remaining spotted owl reserves

Oregon-based conservation organizations Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild challenged the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Siuslaw Field Office’s plan to log public lands west of Eugene across seven watersheds. The agency’s “N126 Late Successional Reserve Landscape Plan Project” is one of the largest logging proposals on public lands in Oregon in decades. The targeted forests are home to at least three federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) listed species: northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, and Oregon Coast coho salmon, along with the red tree vole, which is currently a candidate for ESA listing. The agency failed entirely to consider impacts to these species, amongst other errors.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Corvallis woman accused of assault and delivery of fentanyl near Albany school

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Corvallis woman for allegedly assaulting a female and delivering fentanyl near a school. Officers arrested Amy Rachelle Velasco, 30, on Wednesday, June 22. Court documents allege on or around June 8, Velasco knowingly delivered fentanyl, a schedule two controlled substance, within 1,000 feet...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (June 23)

"Struggle and Hope," through mid-July, Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St. Exhibition of paintings by Ammon Knight. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tart of the Valley presents "Razzle Behind the Dazzle," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The big top comes to the Majestic. However, before the show can begin, Tart of the Valley Burlesque needs to get its acts together. Watch as these performers get ready for opening night in a titillating sneak peek behind the curtain that is sure to be full of naughty shenanigans. Whether on the stage or in the air, there is bound to be something to tickle your fancy. This is not your normal family-friendly circus, so keep the kiddos at home as the entertainers twist, twirl and tease. Masks required. Tickets are pick what you pay, $11, $16 or $21. Learn more and buy tickets at Majestic.org.
CORVALLIS, OR
canbyfirst.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transfers Ownership of Willamette Falls Locks

The Willamette Locks Commission completed a transfer agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Willamette Falls Locks Authority earlier this month, averting the permanent closure of the Locks and restoring the possibilities for public use of the historic river transportation waterway. Senator Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, said in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

