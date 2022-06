Just ahead of a rally organized by the Environment Council of Rhode Island (ECRI), The People’s Port Authority, and environmental justice organizations and community members to “express strong opposition to toxic, plastic burning or so-called ‘advanced recycling’ bills,” Speaker of the House Joseph Shekarchi and Majority Leader Christopher Blazjewski issued a joint statement saying that the bill, which passed by a narrow margin out of the Senate, would not be taken up by the House, effectively killing the bill this legislative session.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO