Evacuations ordered due to Left Fork Fire in Kane County

While Utah is best known for its large cities like Salt Lake City and Park City, the state also has a number of quaint small towns that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. These small towns offer all the benefits of a rural setting, including access to nature and scenic views, while still being close to the amenities of a larger city. In addition, small towns have their own unique charm and character, which can be a welcome change from the busyness of urban living. If you are looking for a place to get away from it all, consider visiting one of Utah's small towns.

UTAH STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO