ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, UT

Evacuations ordered due to Left Fork Fire in Kane County

By MADISON SWENSON, KSL TV
KSLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANE COUNTY, Utah — The Bryce Woodlands Estates have been ordered to evacuate due to the Left Fork Fire burning in Kane County. “Due to increased wind and fire behavior, the fire has crossed the fire lines...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Evacuations ordered due to Left Fork Fire in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — The Bryce Woodlands Estates have been ordered to evacuate due to the Left Fork Fire burning in Kane County. “Due to increased wind and fire behavior, the fire has crossed the fire lines on the southwest corner. Fire managers make this recommendation as a precaution for both firefighter and public safety if the fire continues to progress in that direction,” stated a Facebook post from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.
KANE COUNTY, UT
lakepowelllife.com

Brian Head Fire Starter Speaks

For the first time, the man responsible for starting a wildfire that consumed more than 71,000 acres is speaking out on the conflagration’s fifth anniversary. Robert Lyman says he only meant to burn piles of downed trees and branches, commonly known as slash, to create a defensible space around his cabin near Brian Head in southern Utah. “It just started,” he observes, referring to the fire.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
KSLTV

Hurricane house fire displaces residents; no injuries

HURRICANE, Utah – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning, leaving its residents displaced. According to Hurricane fire, a nearby construction worker noticed flames on the side of the house carport at 1029 W 1300 South around 7:23 a.m. The worker alerted the residents and helped them...
HURRICANE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cities around the state announce fireworks restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — A number of cities throughout Utah have already announced fireworks restrictions for the upcoming holidays in July. In Salt Lake City, officials are asking residences to become familiar with the areas where fireworks are not allowed. Those caught violating the fireworks restrictions could face a fine of up to $1,000.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Kane County, UT
Kane County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Police: 7.5 lbs of meth found in Iron County traffic stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects of an Iron County drug bust have been sentenced after officers located seven-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine in the back of their vehicle. Kevin Beltran-Medina, 26, and Angel Beltran-Medina, 20, pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a second-degree […]
IRON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

BLM buys property at Red Cliffs Desert Reserve with hopes to protect land, wildlife

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bureau of Land Management is expanding within the boundaries of the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve and the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area in Washington County. According to a press release from BLM, it’s acquired 35 acres for $2.5 million with hopes to protect natural resources and to expand recreation […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning
KSLTV

Utah couple gets hit with sky-high surprise air ambulance bill

HIGHLAND, Utah — It had been 18 months since Robert Ross had a stroke on vacation in Page, Arizona. His wife, Lori, called for an ambulance, and Robert was taken to an area hospital. He didn’t stay there long. “They observed him for half an hour,” said Lori,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Washington County Sheriff’s Office makes drug bust during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced it had made a drug bust including over 10 pounds of suspected narcotics during a traffic stop on I-15 last Thursday. The bust happened thanks to the well-trained eye of a sheriff’s deputy. On Thursday, June 16,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lincoln Report

3 Amazing Small Towns in Utah

While Utah is best known for its large cities like Salt Lake City and Park City, the state also has a number of quaint small towns that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. These small towns offer all the benefits of a rural setting, including access to nature and scenic views, while still being close to the amenities of a larger city. In addition, small towns have their own unique charm and character, which can be a welcome change from the busyness of urban living. If you are looking for a place to get away from it all, consider visiting one of Utah's small towns.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy