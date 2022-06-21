ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahaska County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahaska by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

tamatoledonews.com

Two Injured in crash on HWY E66

According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Amy Demeulenaere of Chelsea was traveling east on County Highway E66, and Ashton Hicks of Montezuma was traveling north on County Highway V18. Hicks, who failed to stop and yield the right of way to Demeulenaere, ran into the passenger...
CHELSEA, IA
kniakrls.com

Cement Truck Accident On Highway 5

An accident involving a cement truck occurred this afternoon on Highway 5. The cement truck was southbound attempting to enter Highway 92 and took the corner too fast with a full load and ended up on its side. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Iowa State Patrol were all on the scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies after southeast Des Moines crash with pickup truck

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received in a crash Tuesday night on Des Moines’ southeast side. The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at SE 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said evidence and witness statements indicate a […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Hall of Pride closing at the end of June

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s showcase of local sports history will soon shut its doors for good and move online only. The Iowa Hall of Pride, which is located within the Iowa Events Center, is closing on June 30, the Iowa High School Athletics Association announced Wednesday. Instead, it will move elements of the museum […]
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

West Des Moines PD Seek Suspects In Violent Convenience Store Robbery

(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are trying to identify two men accused of robbing a convenience store and pistol-whipping the clerk. Police say it happened Friday, June 10th at 1:30 a.m. at the Kum & Go at 5308 University Avenue. Witnesses describe one male as heavy set the other as skinny. Police say the suspects left in a dark red or maroon car.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Rampant inflation forces some Iowans to surrender pets

Lawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file a lawsuit in this case. Better Business Bureau talks about 'Torch Awards for Ethics'. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about the 'Torch Awards for...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Altoona Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Monday night at 10:57 p.m. Marion County Sheriffs’ Deputies was called to the 700 block of Orchard Street in Melcher-Dallas. 53-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, forced his way into the home using a pry bar and was armed with a .22 caliber rifle. Elmore made contact with the female who lived at the house and had a no-contact order against him. Elmore held the female against her will and had a standoff with law enforcement. Elmore was charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and, two counts of Child Endangerment an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ALTOONA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Outdoorsman Reels in MONSTER Fish [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...

