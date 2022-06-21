Weekend filled with fun events

STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night. The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26. The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights. Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.

STAUNTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO