Collinsville, IL

Weekend filled with fun events

By Ron DeBrock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism...

Collinsville, IL
Kicking off summer in the water

The official start of summer is here, and the Park and Recreation Department in Collinsville is inviting you to town. The Collinsville Aqua Park is one of several water-themed attractions in the Metro East and offers a different experience than some other popular attractions. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
A taste of tradition at 116th annual Betsey Ann Picnic

The taste of Burgoo soup has been a major part of a tradition spanning over a century in the small town of Brighton, which has earned the title “The Burgoo Capital of the World.”. For 116 years now, the general public has treated itself to that along with many...
BRIGHTON, IL
Benefit concert set July 9 at Collinsville theater

A July 9 benefit concert for Angel O'Malley-Lipham is planned at the Miner's Theater in Collinsville. O'Malley-Lipham is director of services at the Collinsville Food Pantry. In Spring 2021 she was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer which had spread to her liver and lymph nodes. She has been undergoing multiple rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which has shown promising results including shrinking her esophogeal tumor. All proceeds from the show will help to pay steadily mounting medical bills.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Homecoming celebration begins in Staunton Friday

STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night. The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26. The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights. Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.
STAUNTON, IL
Fine focus: Grafton artist provides unique paint parties

GRAFTON - Designs by Deseray doesn't throw your typical paint party. It's not everyone making the same thing, watching a person at the head of a class. It's individualized, full of passion and creativity. "Everything is personal to guests," said  Designs by Deseray founder and owner Deseray Hardwick, of Grafton, who also leads workshops to teach techniques. Hardwick herself is an artist in a variety of mediums. She makes personalized decor, personalizes items, engravings and more. Other items are available by order.
GRAFTON, IL
Alton church launching fundraiser on June 29

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will be getting some much needed love. On Wednesday, June 29, the church will kick off a yearlong fundraiser with a 6 p.m. Mass. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said.
ALTON, IL
When doves fly: Family business features airborne beauty

GODFREY - For as many meanings as doves symbolize, they also are inspirational for as many occasions. White doves are used in many settings as symbols of peace, freedom, love, or as messengers. Doves appear in the symbolism of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and paganism, and of both military and pacifist groups. Williams Family White Dove Release does weddings, anniversaries, baptisms, birthdays, funerals, grand openings, military salutes and much more, including a recent Mother's Day event at Forest Park's Art Hill in St. Louis. Williams Family White Dove Release, based in Godfrey, will be featured at the Godfrey Splash Pad ribbon cutting opening early next month at Glazebrook Park.
GODFREY, IL
Granite City Fire Museum gets preservation grant

Landmarks Illinois has awarded $24,500 in matching grant funds to eight preservation projects across the state including one in Granite City. The grants come by way of the Preservation Heritage Fund, the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and the Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant programs.
CHICAGO, IL
