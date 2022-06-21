Weekend filled with fun events

GODFREY - For as many meanings as doves symbolize, they also are inspirational for as many occasions.
White doves are used in many settings as symbols of peace, freedom, love, or as messengers. Doves appear in the symbolism of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and paganism, and of both military and pacifist groups. Williams Family White Dove Release does weddings, anniversaries, baptisms, birthdays, funerals, grand openings, military salutes and much more, including a recent Mother's Day event at Forest Park's Art Hill in St. Louis.
Williams Family White Dove Release, based in Godfrey, will be featured at the Godfrey Splash Pad ribbon cutting opening early next month at Glazebrook Park.
