Raheem Sterling reveals secret behind title winning performances for Man City

ENGLAND ace Raheem Sterling has credited his title winning performances for Manchester City on a new training technique - meditation.

The winger bagged his fourth Premier League title this season after scoring 17 goals in 47 appearances for the Blues.

And he has also prove to be a hot shot for the Three Lions under Gareth Southgate, who has credited the 27-year-old as one of England’s main goal threats under his regime.

Now Raheem has created a series of podcasts with mental health app Headspace to help his fans deal with the stresses and strains of everyday life.

He said: “Mental training, through meditation, is as important as physical training - doing it regularly helps me to have a much calmer, clearer and sharper mind.

“When we are in a good mindset, our potential is limitless. Meditation is a great practice – once I learnt how to train the mind, I had the power over my mind, not vice-versa, which was a game-changer.”

The Premier League ace has teamed up with Headspace meditation teacher Dora Kamau to create a seven-podcast series called “Power of Mind with Raheem”.

Headspace’s Louise Troen said: “Raheem and Dora’s new collection not only allows members to learn the secrets behind his incredible career success, but also reminds us just how powerful meditation can be on our mental health.

"Headspace, together with Raheem, want to make a difference, one mind at a time.”

