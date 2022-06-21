ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Raheem Sterling reveals secret behind title winning performances for Man City

By Richard Moriarty
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHjyq_0gHrCJz200

ENGLAND ace Raheem Sterling has credited his title winning performances for Manchester City on a new training technique - meditation.

The winger bagged his fourth Premier League title this season after scoring 17 goals in 47 appearances for the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lg66X_0gHrCJz200
He bagged his fourth Premier League title last season after scoring 17 goals in 47 appearances and says 'Doing it helps me have a sharper mind Credit: Reuters

And he has also prove to be a hot shot for the Three Lions under Gareth Southgate, who has credited the 27-year-old as one of England’s main goal threats under his regime.

Now Raheem has created a series of podcasts with mental health app Headspace to help his fans deal with the stresses and strains of everyday life.

He said: “Mental training, through meditation, is as important as physical training - doing it regularly helps me to have a much calmer, clearer and sharper mind.

“When we are in a good mindset, our potential is limitless. Meditation is a great practice – once I learnt how to train the mind, I had the power over my mind, not vice-versa, which was a game-changer.”

The Premier League ace has teamed up with Headspace meditation teacher Dora Kamau to create a seven-podcast series called “Power of Mind with Raheem”.

Headspace’s Louise Troen said: “Raheem and Dora’s new collection not only allows members to learn the secrets behind his incredible career success, but also reminds us just how powerful meditation can be on our mental health.

"Headspace, together with Raheem, want to make a difference, one mind at a time.”

Headspace’s collection can be found in-app, titled ‘Power of Mind with Raheem’. Go to headspace.com/raheem to redeem an exclusive 3 month free trial of Headspace available for 24 hours from 22nd June.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Mental Health#Uk#The Three Lions
Yardbarker

Four Liverpool players expected to sign new contracts at Anfield with Mo Salah’s deal remaining ‘unresolved, with no progression’

Liverpool are looking to tie down the long-term futures of several players, as major transfer incomings look over for the summer. As reported by Neil Jones for GOAL: ‘Liverpool plan to hold talks with Naby Keita and Joe Gomez over new contracts, while Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott are also in line for fresh deals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Gareth Bale: Wales captain's representatives hold talks with Cardiff City

Cardiff City have held talks with Gareth Bale's representatives as they step up their efforts to sign the out-of-contract Wales captain. Bale, 32, is available on a free transfer having left Real Madrid. His representatives have confirmed to BBC Sport Wales that they are in negotiations with Cardiff chairman Mehmet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

‘There will be no stopgaps’ that Liverpool sign and we were more than ‘willing to pass on deals’ for midfielders this summer

Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder next summer but will not be rushed into a deal for anyone this year. As reported by David Lynch for The National: ‘There will be no stopgaps brought in if these game-changing signings can’t be secured, either, which is why Liverpool are willing to pass on deals for the likes of Youri Tielemans, Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma this summer, all of which they considered relatively easy to complete’.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
528K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy