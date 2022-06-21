Lebanon man accused of sex crimes against child

"Struggle and Hope," through mid-July, Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St. Exhibition of paintings by Ammon Knight. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tart of the Valley presents "Razzle Behind the Dazzle," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The big top comes to the Majestic. However, before the show can begin, Tart of the Valley Burlesque needs to get its acts together. Watch as these performers get ready for opening night in a titillating sneak peek behind the curtain that is sure to be full of naughty shenanigans. Whether on the stage or in the air, there is bound to be something to tickle your fancy. This is not your normal family-friendly circus, so keep the kiddos at home as the entertainers twist, twirl and tease. Masks required. Tickets are pick what you pay, $11, $16 or $21. Learn more and buy tickets at Majestic.org.

1 DAY AGO