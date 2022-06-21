Lebanon man accused of sex crimes against child

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Corvallis woman for allegedly assaulting a female and delivering fentanyl near a school. Officers arrested Amy Rachelle Velasco, 30, on Wednesday, June 22. Court documents allege on or around June 8, Velasco knowingly delivered fentanyl, a schedule two controlled substance, within 1,000 feet...
Albany had seven illicit drug overdose deaths through May this year, matching its total from the previous three years combined, said Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department. “Fentanyl is one of the primary drugs,” Liles added, during the Albany City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, June 22.
Lebanon’s would-be candidates for November races can file for the positions of mayor and city councilor in early July. Candidates can begin filing Monday, July 11 and have until 5 p.m. Aug. 1 to submit their paperwork. The seats of city councilors Wayne Rieskamp, Gamael Nassar and Michelle Steinhebel...
Former Lebanon library director Denice Lee remembers when overdue book fines were a penny a day. That penny was motivation enough in the 1950s for children to get their books turned in at the library in Walla Walla, Washington, where she grew up. Fines were the unquestioned deterrent to public book hogs as she worked at, then directed, Lebanon Public Library for 23 years, 1989 to 2012.
Fundraiser for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod (Ukraine) Refugee Fund. Earl Newman, an artist and screen printer who lives in Summit, has created and donated a screen-printed poster illustrating support for Ukraine. Two hundred numbered posters will be printed; several framed posters will be available. The prints will sell for $100 each to be donated to the refugee fund; framed prints will cost extra. Information: 541-231-6238 or alice.rampton@gmail.com.
The Black Sheep Gathering is back for the first time since the pandemic began, bringing natural colored wood, mohair and alpaca fibers to the mid-Willamette Valley for its 46th year. Fiber artists, shepherds and animal-loving community members will gather Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at the Linn County...
"Struggle and Hope," through mid-July, Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St. Exhibition of paintings by Ammon Knight. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tart of the Valley presents "Razzle Behind the Dazzle," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The big top comes to the Majestic. However, before the show can begin, Tart of the Valley Burlesque needs to get its acts together. Watch as these performers get ready for opening night in a titillating sneak peek behind the curtain that is sure to be full of naughty shenanigans. Whether on the stage or in the air, there is bound to be something to tickle your fancy. This is not your normal family-friendly circus, so keep the kiddos at home as the entertainers twist, twirl and tease. Masks required. Tickets are pick what you pay, $11, $16 or $21. Learn more and buy tickets at Majestic.org.
The County Line Flowers summer benefit concert series is already underway, but there are still three more opportunities to enjoy the music, scenery and fresh flowers at 21055 Coburg Road in Harrisburg. Farm owner Pami Monnette said this is only her second season growing flowers, and first time hosting a...
Ken Eklund of Corvallis, also known as "writerguy," recently won a 2022 Peabody Award for his project World Without Oil. World Without Oil is an early “serious game” in the alternate-reality game genre. Eklund created and ran the game online in 2007. "The idea/theme of World Without Oil is (currently) in the news, unfortunately," Eklund said.
