Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes is an horror movie that is unafraid to test audiences. The plot follows a woman named Margo who has inherited a castle. When she and her husband Dieter go to inspect the place, their relationship is put to the test. Space, time, and even the narrative continue to shift in a way that does not always get it right, but still knows what it is trying to do.

