ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US airman arrested for alleged insider attack on military base in Syria

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qILE0_0gHrBylg00

An Air Force service member has been arrested by military police for an alleged insider attack at a US base in Syria in April that left four US service members injured , officials said.

The unidentified airman was arrested in the United States on June 16 after allegedly setting off explosives during the attack in Green Village Syria, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told CNN .

“After reviewing the information in the investigation, the Airman’s commander made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement,” Stefanek said.

No other details about the individual have been released.

“We won’t release the individual’s name unless charges are preferred,” Stefanek said. “It is too early in the process for a charge sheet. It will be available if charges are preferred.”

Charges are expected to be filed within the next few weeks.

The investigation into the alleged attack is being conducted by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEtTJ_0gHrBylg00
The suspect allegedly set off explosives in Green Village Syria.
AP/Baderkhan Ahmad

The explosives detonated at the small Northern Syria base in the middle of the night on April 7.

Military officials initially believed that the attack was caused by indirect fire on the base. However, one week later they concluded that the blast was caused by a “deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual(s) at an ammunition holding area and shower facility.”

Officials describe the explosives to CNN as “not insignificant,” and stronger than a hand grenade.

The attack was caught on surveillance camera footage in which a figure is seen moving quickly in two instances. It’s not clear if it’s the same person in both clips.

It’s unclear whether the perpetrator was attempting to cause mass casualties or not.

Officials are also investigating whether or not sentries were posted at the time of the attack.

The four injured soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries but were back in service within the month.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Military Police#Air Force#Cnn#Army#Ap
Daily Mail

Even Russia's AIR FORCE is crowdfunded! Putin's troops are 'relying on basic equipment bought and donated by civilians' in scathing indictment of Russian military's preparedness

Russia's air force is now turning to crowdfunding to source basic equipment needed to continue its operations in Ukraine after just three months of conflict. Images posted on Russian aviation Telegram channel Fighterbomber showed a series of radios, flashlights, binoculars and even pilot helmets, visors and oxygen masks that were funded or sourced by some of the channel's 125,000 subscribers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

The Air Force's secret 6th-generation 'fighter' is now officially in development

In defense news, it has been officially announced that the United States Air Force is developing its next-generation (sixth-generation) fighter. During a Heritage Foundation event, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said, “we have now started an [engineering, manufacturing, and development] program to do the development aircraft that we’ll take into production.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Can U.S. Missile Interceptors Destroy An Attacking ICBM?

The SM-3 IIA’s size, range, speed, and sensor technology could enable it to collide with enemy ICBMs at the beginning or end of its flight through space. Attacking intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) spend roughly twenty minutes traveling through the “midcourse” phase in space which presents a time window that cutting-edge missile defense systems, such as the Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI), can launch their interceptors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy