US airman arrested for alleged insider attack on military base in Syria

An Air Force service member has been arrested by military police for an alleged insider attack at a US base in Syria in April that left four US service members injured , officials said.

The unidentified airman was arrested in the United States on June 16 after allegedly setting off explosives during the attack in Green Village Syria, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told CNN .

“After reviewing the information in the investigation, the Airman’s commander made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement,” Stefanek said.

No other details about the individual have been released.

“We won’t release the individual’s name unless charges are preferred,” Stefanek said. “It is too early in the process for a charge sheet. It will be available if charges are preferred.”

Charges are expected to be filed within the next few weeks.

The investigation into the alleged attack is being conducted by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The suspect allegedly set off explosives in Green Village Syria. AP/Baderkhan Ahmad

The explosives detonated at the small Northern Syria base in the middle of the night on April 7.

Military officials initially believed that the attack was caused by indirect fire on the base. However, one week later they concluded that the blast was caused by a “deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual(s) at an ammunition holding area and shower facility.”

Officials describe the explosives to CNN as “not insignificant,” and stronger than a hand grenade.

The attack was caught on surveillance camera footage in which a figure is seen moving quickly in two instances. It’s not clear if it’s the same person in both clips.

It’s unclear whether the perpetrator was attempting to cause mass casualties or not.

Officials are also investigating whether or not sentries were posted at the time of the attack.

The four injured soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries but were back in service within the month.