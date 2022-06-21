Johnny Depp warns loyal fans: ‘Be cautious’ of ‘relentless’ fakes

Johnny Depp is warning fans about imposters pretending to be him on social media.

In a lengthy Instagram Story on Sunday — and now archived on his account under a Highlight titled “PSA” — the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star wrote, “I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me.

“I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate,” he added, listing his official accounts across several platforms.

“I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X.”

Since winning the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Depp has been on an overseas tour with rock musician Jeff Beck . He recently showed off a new, clean-shaven look for the audience at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland.

Meanwhile, Heard was spotted shopping at a T.J. Maxx in the Hamptons. The 36-year-old actress — who owes Depp $10.4 million following the verdict — is reportedly “broke” due to her legal fees and past lavish spending.

Depp, 59, kept the lengthy “PSA” on his Instagram by making it a Highlight on his profile. @johnnydepp

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

However, that could change, as a source told OK! magazine that the “Aquaman” star is in talks to write a “revenge” tell-all book since she has “nothing to lose” after the Depp case.

“Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it,” a source described as an “insider” told the mag.

Despite the rumor, Heard knows she better tread lightly while discussing the “Edward Scissorhands” actor in the future. In her recent hourlong “Dateline” interview, Heard said that she was “terrified” that Depp could sue her again.

“I guess that’s what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do,” she told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie . “It’s meant to take your voice.”