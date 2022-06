GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — Two men in Glen Burnie were arrested and charged after detectives found weapons and drugs in their vehicle while patrolling, officials said. Tahir Henderson, 25, and Henry Gonzalez, 38, of Glen Burnie were arrested and charged on June 21, after detectives investigated their suspicious vehicle at 11:45 a.m. and found a loaded .22 caliber handgun, two Airsoft pistols, miscellaneous live ammunition, and approximately 25 grams of suspected marijuana at the 7800 block of Bruton drive in Glen Burnie.

