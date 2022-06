From a very early age, mi papá tried to always prepare me for everything and anything. He was the one who taught me how to ride a bike, how to swim, and even how to change a tire and my car's oil. On top of that, he was the one who helped me learn basic Puerto Rican recipes because he was a stay-at-home dad — he had already retired by the time I was 6 years old. When he taught me to how to drive at 14, I remember him telling me, "I just want you to be as independent as you can be. I don't want you to depend on anyone for anything."

RECIPES ・ 21 DAYS AGO