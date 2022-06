Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi Dugal, are expecting their first baby in November. The couple, who got married in June 2018 after dating for six years, gushed to People about what a “good time” it is to “settle down a little and expand the family.” The Season 10 “American Idol” winner, 28, explained, “We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things.” The country singer noted that he plans to bring his wife, also 28, and their son on the road with him while on tour in the future. “It might not be every week, and we’ll see how...

