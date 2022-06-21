NRA: Senate gun control bill "falls short at every level"

Washington — The bipartisan bill reforming the nation's gun laws cleared another procedural hurdle in the Senate on Thursday, winning enough bipartisan support to overcome a filibuster and advance toward final passage.The Senate voted 65 to 34 to move the legislation forward, with 15 Republican senators joining with their Democratic colleagues in support of the bill, called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Senate leaders are aiming to approve the 80-page measure before the end of the week, when members will depart Washington for a two-week recess. Schumer on the Senate floor Thursday morning praised the bipartisanship of the process, and...
