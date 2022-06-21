ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NRA: Senate gun control bill "falls short at every level"

By Herb Scribner
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

The National Rifle Association said Tuesday it opposes the new bipartisan Senate legislative text, saying it "falls short at every level." Driving the news: "This legislation can be abused to restrict...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

House Passes National ‘Red Flag’ Gun Control Bill

However, the legislation is not expected to pass the Senate due to widespread Republican opposition to stricter gun control. The House voted 224 to 202 on Thursday to pass a federal “red flag” bill that would allow guns to be temporarily confiscated from people deemed by a federal court to be a threat to themselves or others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Nra#Gun Safety#Gun Rights#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Americans#Bipartisan Senate
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
Primetimer

Sunny Hostin: 'Gun Reform Legislation is Dead on Arrival' After SCOTUS Concealed Carry Ruling

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Just minutes after the Supreme Court struck down a century-old New York law regulating concealed guns in public, the women of The View discussed the implications of the 6-3 ruling. While each of the co-hosts criticized the decision, former prosecutor Sunny Hostin offered the grimmest prediction when she said the SCOTUS ruling could undercut Congress' bipartisan gun reform bill. "Gun reform legislation is dead on arrival now," said Hostin. "Any legislation that is passed — and I don't think it's going to pass — is going to be challenged in court."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Axios

Trump singles out witness ahead of Jan. 6 hearing

Former President Trump in a statement Tuesday accused Arizona House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers (R) of being a "RINO" — "Republican In Name Only" — and said that Bowers had once told him that "the election was rigged." Why it matters: Trump's statement came just before the fourth...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

What's in the bipartisan gun bill unveiled in the Senate

Washington — A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday released the legislative text of a plan to curb gun violence, which if passed by Congress would be the most significant update to the nation's firearms laws in nearly three decades. Called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the measure is...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Senate advances bipartisan gun control bill, first significant firearm legislation in decades

Washington — The bipartisan bill reforming the nation's gun laws cleared another procedural hurdle in the Senate on Thursday, winning enough bipartisan support to overcome a filibuster and advance toward final passage.The Senate voted 65 to 34 to move the legislation forward, with 15 Republican senators joining with their Democratic colleagues in support of the bill, called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Senate leaders are aiming to approve the 80-page measure before the end of the week, when members will depart Washington for a two-week recess. Schumer on the Senate floor Thursday morning praised the bipartisanship of the process, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

California passes bill to "shield" abortion providers and patients from state bans

The California state Senate on Thursday passed a bill to protect abortion providers and patients from bans, lawsuits and penalties in other states. Driving the news: The measure is in response to laws like those in Texas and Oklahoma, which ban most abortions at early points in the pregnancy and encourage private citizens to sue those believed to be involved in obtaining an abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Proposed insulin price cap poses test for Dems

A Senate deal to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for individuals with private insurance and Medicare poses a new test of whether Democrats can make good on campaign pledges to rein in drug costs. Why it matters: With most of President Biden’s health agenda still stalled...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
89K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy