NRA: Senate gun control bill "falls short at every level"

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Just minutes after the Supreme Court struck down a century-old New York law regulating concealed guns in public, the women of The View discussed the implications of the 6-3 ruling. While each of the co-hosts criticized the decision, former prosecutor Sunny Hostin offered the grimmest prediction when she said the SCOTUS ruling could undercut Congress' bipartisan gun reform bill. "Gun reform legislation is dead on arrival now," said Hostin. "Any legislation that is passed — and I don't think it's going to pass — is going to be challenged in court."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO