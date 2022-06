NeNe Leakes’ lawsuit followed a controversial departure from RHOA. When it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” two stars had a very dramatic departure. Phaedra Parks was put on blast for lying on Kandi Burruss. Porsha Williams said it was Phaedra who told her that Kandi and Todd Tucker wanted to drug and r*pe her. After all of this was exposed at the Season 9 reunion, Kandi decided she could no longer be around Phaedra. Porsha felt used. And she began to question their friendship. In the end, the situation was way too messy. The other women refused to film any scenes with Phaedra. So she was not asked back for the following season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO