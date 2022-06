ATLANTA — Gabriel Sterling is one of two Georgia election officials who are testifying on Tuesday before the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington. Sterling, a Republican, played a pivotal role in November and December 2020 during the contentious recount process in Georgia, explaining in nearly-daily press conferences what the Secretary of State's Office was doing, how their processes were working and what the outcomes were.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO