The sun is shining, the temps are high, and you've got a wide-open summer Friday. This can only mean one thing: it's adventure time. You make the plans, we'll take care of the packing list. No matter what your day (or weekend) has in store, we've got you covered with all the essentials to pick up from CVS. With over 8K locations, you can order online and pick up in store on the way. Convenient, right? Whether you're headed to the beach for the afternoon or to the campground for a few days, we'll share all the must haves — both the obvious choices (sun protection! first aid!) and the unexpected ones (travel games!). Vacation mode: unlocked.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO