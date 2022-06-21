ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 20,000 GPs could leave the profession in next five years, study warns

By Sam Blanchard
 2 days ago
BRITS are “sick and tired” of struggling to see a GP as a poll reveals four in 10 doctors will quit by 2027.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said on Tuesday that people are hurting at home as the NHS crisis deepens.

He told Health Secretary Sajid Javid in the Commons: “Patients are finding it impossible to book GP appointments.

“Serious conditions are going undiagnosed, patients are waiting longer than is safe for treatment, backlogs are building up and millions of people are waiting more than a month to be seen, often in pain and discomfort.”

Mr Streeting said 300 GP practices have closed and 4,500 family doctors quit in the last decade.

A report from the Royal College of GPs warns patients will suffer for years as a huge 42 per cent of doctors say they plan to retire or resign in the next five years.

In total, 18,950 out of 45,000 medics could walk out.

The College polled 1,262 GPs and trainees to find nearly half are thinking about jacking in the job because of stress and the workload.

One in five said they were likely to decide within the next two years.

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the RCGP, said: “General practice is the bedrock of the NHS, keeping the service sustainable by making the majority of patient contacts and alleviating pressures across the health service.

“But it is a profession and a service in crisis and needs urgent support.

“Our survey results should act as a stark warning for politicians and decision-makers.”

The RCGP is calling for a strategy to hire more than 6,000 extra doctors and to free up GPs’ time by cutting red tape.

Sajid Javid said: “Already, appointment numbers are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“In April this year, GPs and their teams were delivering 1.26million appointments per working day. That is a phenomenal achievement.

“We have made sure that the NHS has the right levels of resourcing to face the future with confidence.”

