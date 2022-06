ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the eighth day this year, Anchorage reached 75° Wednesday, which has only happened one other time in recorded history this early in the season. This is the warmest start to a June on record for Alaska’s largest city, and the fourth warmest year-to-date on record. Anchorage has also recorded 70° days 13 times this year, which is about eight more than normal and five more than Seattle has seen in 2022.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO