Authorities: Trucker suffered medical emergency prior to AV traffic crash
By The AV Times Staff
theavtimes.com
2 days ago
ANTELOPE VALLEY – A trucker who was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after his big rig careened off the roadway in the Antelope Valley suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, authorities said. He was identified...
A 25-year-old motorist was killed and his passenger injured in a speed-related collision near the entrance to the campus of Mt. San Jacinto College, authorities said Thursday. Jorge Paniagua of Hemet was fatally injured at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at North State Street and Sagecrest Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, June 24, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced. The checkpoint’s location will be chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related...
A man was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed another man with his truck at a school construction site in Whittier earlier this week, police said Thursday. The incident was reported about 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan Elementary School, located at 10654 Jordan Road. School was not in session and the campus was closed […]
06.21.2022 | 3:10 PM | FULLERTON – A two vehicle crash involving an SUV and a Tractor / Trailer occurred at or around 3 PM near the intersection of South Raymond Avenue just North of Orangethorpe Avenue. Per a Captain from the Fullerton Fire Department, witnesses stated the SUV was traveling at high speeds northbound when it collided with the rear of the trailer. The force of the collision entrapped the driver and passenger in the wreckage of the SUV, the driver of the semi truck was not injured. The two occupants of the trailer were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Raymond Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future for the investigation by the Fullerton Police Traffic Division. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
A 64-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was riding in slammed into a light pole on the east end of Riverside. The fatality happened about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Street and Tyco Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Andrew Leyva said a...
A man wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested in Lakewood Thursday morning. The original incident reportedly occurred Wednesday, though circumstances were not made immediately clear by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.However, when the suspect was spotted on Thursday, deputies engaged in pursuit at around 10:30 a.m. in Compton. As the suspect fled through the Lakewood area, he crashed his vehicle near Studebaker Road and Airline Avenue, where he fled on foot into what appeared to be an apartment complex. At around 11:00 a.m., the suspect was seen being taken into custody via Sky2 which was over the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
A man died this afternoon in the waters off Big Dume Beach. Little information was immediately available as to the circumstances of the victim’s death or his identity. A water rescue took place around 3 p.m. just below Cliffside Dr., with some initial reports indicating a boat had overturned, though this has yet to be […]
The post Man Dies at Big Dume Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
On 06/21/2022, at 11:29 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a male down in traffic lanes in the area of 2600 S. Bristol Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department along with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene where the pedestrian was declared deceased.
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect Lagunas’ blood alcohol level in comparison to the legal limit. An Anaheim man was convicted of murder in a DUI crash that killed a 6-year-old girl who was playing on a sidewalk in Fullerton, officials announced Wednesday. On Feb. 17, 2018, Maximino Delgado Lagunas, 56, had […]
A man who was allegedly driving drunk when his vehicle was involved in a collision which killed two persons earlier this year in Fontana has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place on April 7 at about 1:47 a.m., when a Honda Civic driven by...
The Ventura County public information officer has resigned following her recent arrest for a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash.
The post Ventura County spokeswoman resigns after DUI arrest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Huntington Beach park led to one suspect fleeing on foot and the other into the ocean. The suspects, identified as Oscar Muniga (24) of Los Angeles and Angel Uriarte (31) of Compton, were each booked on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and being felons in possession of a firearm.
A death investigation is being conducted after a deceased female was found in Mentone, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On June 20, deputies with the Sheriff’s Yucaipa Station were requested to respond to a wash area near Crafton Avenue and San Bernardino Avenue for a report of a found deceased person. Arriving deputies located the female but were unable to identify her due to the state of the remains.
LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a traffic collision in Lancaster Friday afternoon. He was 31-year-olf Anthony Herrera III of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision occurred around 5:40 p.m. Friday, June 17, near the intersection of 10th Street...
Comments / 4