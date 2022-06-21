ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Authorities: Trucker suffered medical emergency prior to AV traffic crash

By The AV Times Staff
theavtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANTELOPE VALLEY – A trucker who was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after his big rig careened off the roadway in the Antelope Valley suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, authorities said. He was identified...

theavtimes.com

Comments / 4

