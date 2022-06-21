Authorities: Trucker suffered medical emergency prior to AV traffic crash

06.21.2022 | 3:10 PM | FULLERTON – A two vehicle crash involving an SUV and a Tractor / Trailer occurred at or around 3 PM near the intersection of South Raymond Avenue just North of Orangethorpe Avenue. Per a Captain from the Fullerton Fire Department, witnesses stated the SUV was traveling at high speeds northbound when it collided with the rear of the trailer. The force of the collision entrapped the driver and passenger in the wreckage of the SUV, the driver of the semi truck was not injured. The two occupants of the trailer were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Raymond Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future for the investigation by the Fullerton Police Traffic Division. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

